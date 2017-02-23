sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

23,178 Euro		-0,186
-0,80 %
WKN: A140KD ISIN: US42824C1099 Ticker-Symbol: 2HP 
Aktie:
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
21,50
22,00
23:01
23,223
23,362
22:02
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY23,178-0,80 %