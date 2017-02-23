

SAN FRANCISCO (dpa-AFX) - Gap Inc. (GPS) revealed earnings for fourth quarter that declined compared to the same period last year.



The company said its earnings declined to $203 million, or $0.51 per share. This was down from $230 million, or $0.57 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said revenue for the quarter rose 0.9% to $4.43 billion. This was up from $4.39 billion last year.



Gap Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q4): $203 Mln. vs. $230 Mln. last year. -Earnings Decline (Y-o-Y): -11.7% -EPS (Q4): $0.51 vs. $0.57 last year. -EPS Decline (Y-o-Y): -10.5% -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q4): $4.43 Bln vs. $4.39 Bln last year. -Revenue Change (Y-o-Y): 0.9%



