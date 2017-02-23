Research and Markets has announced the addition of the "UK IFAs, Investment Managers and Platforms 2017" report to their offering.

Independent financial advisors (IFAs) are a key distribution network for investors in the UK. Product providers will do well to understand the priorities and criteria advisors use in selecting their investment partners and platforms, particularly with a growing tendency to cooperate with discretionary fund managers (DFMs). As nearly all advisors in the UK use a platform (or multiple) to manage their clients' assets, understanding why certain platforms are favored above others remains crucial. Online access to platforms is important for IFAs, which will continue to leverage digital capabilities to remain relevant.

Key Findings

UK fund platforms continue to grow their market share by providing both advisors and direct investors with access to a range of products. In 2015 these platforms accounted for 52% of industry gross retail sales.

The attractiveness of products is driven by cost along with the quality of administrative and reporting functions. Beyond these two features, the investment fund range is also important to advisors.

Investment product providers are regularly assessed by IFAs, with 47.3% carrying out reviews more than once a year.

91% of advisors use platforms, with the majority relying on more than one. The three most widely used platforms are Old Mutual, Fidelity Funds Network, and Aviva.

There is increasing interest in the use of model portfolios and discretionary portfolio management, driven by clients' preference for a better investment range and less administration.

Cost is the main driver for switching platforms, highlighting the increasingly commoditized nature of the service.

Specifically the report:

Examines the role IFAs have in providing financial services.

Details market developments and the evolving landscape of the UK market.

Analyzes the most important features IFAs consider when selecting platforms.

Identifies the companies that offer the most attractive platform packages.

Examines the criteria for selection of pension fund providers.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. IFAS are a Key Distribution Channel

3. Platforms Remain the Dominant Channel for Advisors

4. Product Providers are Regularly Reviewed

5. IFAS are Inceasingly Interested in Using DFMS

6. Appendix

