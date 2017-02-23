

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Low-cost airline Norwegian Air Thursday announcing 10 new transatlantic routes from three Northeast airports to Europe with one-way fares starting at as lows as $65.



Tickets went on sale Thursday morning at Norwegian.com/us. The fare for the first 10,000 seats were $65 each way including taxes.



Norwegian Air is expanding its network to the US after receiving approval from the regulators in December for its Irish subsidiary Norwegian Air International to operate routes across the Atlantic.



Flights will begin June 15 to Edinburgh, Scotland and in early July to Belfast, Northern Ireland and Dublin, Shannon and Cork, Ireland.



'I pay for what I want, you pay for what you want. We don't pay for what everybody else on the plane wants,' Norwegian Air spokesman Anders Lindström said of its fares.



Meanwhile, the company said that after the limited number of one-way tickets offered at $65 is sold off the next pricing tier starts at $99.



'Availability of the fares advertised for each scheduled flight is extremely limited,' Norwegian warns customers on its website.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX