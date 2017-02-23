Melbourne-based Software Engineering Firm, Ocean Software, Secures Their 13th International Military Customer for the Supply of Their COTS Product, FlightPro(R)

MELBOURNE, Australia, Feb. 23, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The latest Military organisation to procure FlightPro® is the Belgian Air Component, who will be using the software to manage all aspects of their military flying operations, including training. FlightPro's® selection, after a rigorous competitive tender process, is evidence of the critical nature of the capability sought by the Belgian MoD.

The deal with the Belgian Air Component secures Ocean Software's dominant global position in the Enterprise Aviation Operations Management Software space, particularly across Europe, as Belgium joins Ocean's rapidly expanding European customer list which includes the European Defence Agency, the Royal Air Force, the Finnish Air Force, Lufthansa, BAE Systems, and ST Aero.

Ocean Software originally developed FlightPro® in 1993 for the Royal Australian Air Force, where it is still relied upon to ensure the day-to-day operations of flying squadrons are handled efficiently and safely.

FlightPro® was designed to simplify the multi-dimensional, challenging task of getting correctly qualified pilots into the right aircraft at the right time for both training and military operations purposes. Historically this has required highly skilled and experienced operations personnel, usually flying instructors, to manage multiple manual processes and legacy systems in order to achieve the end goal. FlightPro® simplifies and automates many of the tasks associated with this, and brings all the necessary data together within a single system, to handle everything from scheduling, training, qualification and currency management, to maintenance and reporting, as well as everything in between.

Ocean Software's General Manager, Bruce Moors says, "The hard work of the Belgian Air Component and Ocean Software's team to make this happen has assured recognition of the principles behind everything we do; that is to build and deliver high quality systems. FlightPro® is a proven and highly regarded product that has been developed and enhanced over more than 20 years by people who understand the extreme complexities of Aviation Operations, particularly within Military environments."

The Belgian Air Component seeks to have the FlightPro® Software up and running by the end of this year. The Belgian Project Officer, Steven Van der Vorst, says, "Future challenges such as 'do more with less' and increasingly complex weapon systems including the A400M, NH90 and future fighters will require ever more efficient tools such as FlightPro® in order for the weapon systems to be employed effectively."

About Ocean Software

Ocean Software designs, develops, and delivers Enterprise Software solutions for military, government, and corporate customers around the world.

Ocean's solutions are widely regarded as the gold standard in their respective classes due to their completeness, levels of support, ongoing development, trainingand documentation. Our products formthe core systems behindhighly complex operating environments including: Command and Control, Operations & Training Management Healthcare, Supply Chain Management, andeCommerce. For more information, visit www.ocean.software.

About the Belgian Air Component

The Belgian Air Component celebrated last year its 70th anniversary, but its roots can be traced back to 1907. Today, the Belgian Air Component, is considered as one of the most active Air Forces in the world with a pivotal role in NATO. The Belgian Air Component is a small but reliable partner for its allies, active in homeland and abroad. Besides its national duties like QRA and SAR, the Belgian Air Component participates in a broad range of operations. Outstanding technology and equipment is mandatory to achieve this.

