sprite-preloader
Donnerstag, 23.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

42,075 Euro		+0,596
+1,44 %
WKN: 881720 ISIN: US0298991011 Ticker-Symbol: FDK 
Aktie:
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
42,027
42,662
23:01
42,23
42,63
22:01
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
AMERICAN STATES WATER COMPANY42,075+1,44 %