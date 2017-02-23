CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Raise Production Inc. (TSX VENTURE: RPC) ("Raise" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update to its shareholders on recent activities related to the Horizontal Wellbore Production System (the "System").

Horizontal Pumping System

The Company is pleased to inform shareholders that it has successfully re-deployed a System into the test partner wellbore. The System, consisting of pumps in the horizontal section of the wellbore and the Company's proprietary vertical rod pump, will be tested to obtain additional guidance on the required specifications for deeper wells and shallow Viking/Cardium type wellbores as previously discussed in the Company's press release dated November 22, 2016.

The deployment was performed without incident and all components are functioning as designed. Consistent with past practice, the Company will not be releasing any results until the wellbore has stabilized which may be a number of months.

The Company is also determining the next well candidate for installation and expects the next deployment to happen shortly after spring break up, which will be dependent on weather and road accessibility.

About Raise Production Inc.

The Company is an innovative oilfield service company that focuses its efforts on the production service sector, utilizing its proprietary products to enhance and increase ultimate production in both conventional and unconventional horizontal oil and gas wells.

