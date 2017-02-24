MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Government of Canada

The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage, and the Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions, are pleased to announce the Government of Canada's support for MONTREAL EN LUMIERE.

Thanks to this funding, festival visitors will be able to enjoy a full program of lights, performing arts and cuisine at the 18th edition of MONTREAL EN LUMIERE. The festival runs from February 23 to March 11, 2017, and coincides with the 150th anniversary of Confederation and the 375th anniversary of Montreal this year.

Canada Economic Development (CED) is making a contribution of up to $751,000 over two years. This funding, provided by the Quebec Economic Development Program, seeks to promote MONTREAL EN LUMIERE in the international market in 2017 and 2018. The funding will support the design and implementation of a completely new activity in 2017: Curling en lumiere.

Canadian Heritage is providing $110,000 through the Canada Arts Presentation Fund to support indoor shows, outdoor events and the festival's Illuminart component.

Quick Facts

-- MONTREAL EN LUMIERE, founded in 2000, is a winter festival that hosts more than 1 million visitors in the Quartier des spectacles each year. -- The event's cultural component features 300 activities and performances and brings together more than 600 artists from 13 countries. -- In addition to music, dance, theatre and circus performances, the18th edition's eclectic program-which pays tribute to the city of Lyon- includes Illuminart, a 3.6-kilometre circuit of 25 interactive illuminated works, curling with lanes and stones featuring interactive lighting, a Ferris wheel, a zip line, an urban slide and culinary events.

Quotes

"MONTREAL EN LUMIERE is an excellent opportunity to come together to celebrate both the 150th anniversary of Confederation and the 375th anniversary of Montreal in a lively, enchanting atmosphere. The event showcases the creativity of our fellow Canadians, who know how to make the most of winter's undeniable charms."

- The Honourable Melanie Joly, Minister of Canadian Heritage

"The tourism industry generates major economic impacts that benefit all Canadians by creating rewarding, high-quality jobs for the middle class. By supporting the promotion of MONTREAL EN LUMIERE internationally and by giving the festival the means to offer breathtaking activities and programming, the Government of Canada is encouraging visitors from around the world to attend."

- The Honourable Navdeep Bains, Minister of Innovation, Science and Economic Development and Minister responsible for CED

Associated Links

MONTREAL EN LUMIERE

Canada Arts Presentation Fund

Quebec Economic Development Program

Stay Connected

Follow Canadian Heritage on Twitter, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram and Flickr.

Follow CED on Twitter @CanEconDev.

Contacts:

Pierre-Olivier Herbert

Press Secretary

Office of the Minister of Canadian Heritage

819-997-7788



Media Relations

Canadian Heritage

819-994-9101

1-866-569-6155

pch.media-media.pch@canada.ca



Media Relations

Canada Economic Development for Quebec Regions

514-283-8818

dec.media.ced@canada.ca



