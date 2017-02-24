sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

13,138 Euro		-0,726
-5,24 %
WKN: 899867 ISIN: US1564311082 Ticker-Symbol: EY3 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
12,726
12,919
23.02.
12,695
12,96
23.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CENTURY ALUMINUM COMPANY13,138-5,24 %