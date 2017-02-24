Japan-based SoftBank Corp. ("SoftBank"), U.S.-based Sprint Corporation ("Sprint") and U.S.-based TBCASoft, Inc. ("TBCASoft") today announced they agreed to aim for a technology partnership jointly developing blockchain technology for telecommunication carriers.

TBCASoft is a startup company developing consortium-based blockchain technology specifically for telecommunication carriers. SoftBank, Sprint and TBCASoft will promote research and development with the aim of building a cross-carrier blockchain platform for various services, such as secured clearing and settlement, personal authentication, IoT applications, and other services provided by telecommunication carriers.

Starting June 2017, the three companies aim to commence a technical trial that connects TBCASoft's blockchain platform to telecommunication carriers' systems. The three companies will collaborate closely on issues related to technology, business and the regulations of various jurisdictions.

About SoftBank Corp.

SoftBank Corp., a subsidiary of SoftBank Group Corp. (TOKYO:9984), provides mobile communication, fixed-line communication and Internet connection services to customers in Japan. Leveraging synergies with other companies in the SoftBank Group, SoftBank Corp. aims to transform lifestyles through ICT and expand into other business areas including IoT, robotics and energy. To learn more, please visit www.softbank.jp/en/corp/group/sbm/.

About Sprint

Sprint (NYSE:S) is a communications services company that creates more and better ways to connect its customers to the things they care about most. Sprint served 59.5 million connections as of Dec. 31, 2016 and is widely recognized for developing, engineering and deploying innovative technologies, including the first wireless 4G service from a national carrier in the United States; leading no-contract brands including Virgin Mobile USA, Boost Mobile, and Assurance Wireless; instant national and international push-to-talk capabilities; and a global Tier 1 Internet backbone. Sprint has been named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index (DJSI) North America for the past five years. You can learn more and visit Sprint at www.sprint.com or www.facebook.com/sprint and www.twitter.com/sprint.

About TBCASoft, Inc.

TBCASoft is a US-based company developing innovative blockchain technology specifically for telecommunication carriers. Its consortium-based blockchain platform enables telecommunication carriers to create innovative services to their subscribers under a more secured, robust, and efficient environment. TBCASoft is located in Sunnyvale, California, the center of Silicon Valley. To learn more, please visit TBCASoft at www.tbcasoft.com.

