sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

34,581 Euro		+1,08
+3,22 %
WKN: 850556 ISIN: US1307881029 Ticker-Symbol: WT5 
Aktie:
Branche
Versorger
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,248
35,78
23.02.
35,16
35,81
23.02.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP34,581+3,22 %