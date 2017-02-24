CALGARY, ALBERTA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- Harvest Operations Corp. ("Harvest" or the "Company") announced its financial and operating results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016.

This press release is an overview of the fourth quarter and full year results for 2016 and should be read with the audited consolidated financial statements and Management's Discussion and Analysis (MD&A) for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2016 available on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) at www.sedar.com.

All financial data has been prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board except where otherwise noted. All figures reported herein are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise stated.

2016 HIGHLIGHTS:

Conventional

-- Petroleum and natural gas sales for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were $90.8 million and $322.3 million, a decrease of $18.2 million and $188.0 million, respectively when compared to the same periods in 2015. The decrease on a fourth quarter basis was due primarily to a reduction in sales volumes which was partially offset by increased commodity prices. The decrease on a twelve month basis was due to a reduction in sales volumes and decreased commodity prices. -- Sales volumes for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were 26,589 boe/d and 31,996 boe/d, a decrease of 11,552 boe/d and 9,739 boe/d, respectively, as compared to the same periods in 2015. The decreases were primarily due to dispositions of certain producing properties during 2015 and 2016 and natural declines which exceeded the volume added from our curtailed drilling program in 2016. -- Harvest's share of Deep Basin Partnership ("DBP") volumes for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were 4,571 boe/d and 4,762 boe/d, an increase of 144 boe/d and 1,462 boe/d, respectively, when compared to the same periods in 2015. The fourth quarter increase was due to DBP's successful 2016 drilling program. The twelve month increase was primarily due to new wells being brought online and additional assets contributed on October 1, 2015 by Harvest. These were partially offset by production curtailments due to third party transportation restrictions. -- Operating losses for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were $71.4 million and $265.2 million, respectively (2015 - $569.7 million and $1,167.9 million). The decrease in operating loss from the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2015 was primarily due to lower impairment expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization expenses, loss from joint ventures, royalties, operating expenses and higher gains on disposition of assets, which was partially offset by lower revenue. -- Capital asset additions of $13.7 million and $19.0 million in the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2016, respectively, were mainly related to drilling and completion, well equipment, pipelines and facilities. Four gross wells (2.1 net) and five gross wells (2.4 net) were rig-released during the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2016, respectively. -- On August 16, 2016 Harvest closed the disposition of some of its oil and gas assets in Southern Alberta for net proceeds of $6.7 million. On June 30, 2016, Harvest closed the disposition of all of its oil and gas assets in Saskatchewan for net proceeds of $61.6 million. Together with other less significant dispositions of Conventional assets, Harvest recognized gains of $0.3 million and $35.2 million for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2016, respectively (2015 - gains of $4.5 million and losses of $1.7 million), relating to the derecognition of PP&E, E&E, goodwill, and decommissioning and environmental liabilities. -- Operating netback prior to hedging per boe for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2016 were $15.97 and $10.22 respectively; an increase of $6.68 and a decrease of $2.08 from the same periods in 2015. The year to date decrease was mainly due to lower realized prices, which was partially offset by lower operating expenses per boe. The fourth quarter increase was mainly due to higher realized prices which were partially offset by increased transportation and marketing expenses per boe. -- Cash contributions from Harvest's Conventional operations for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2016 were $33.3 million and $74.6 million, respectively (2015 - $29.8 million and $154.3 million). The fourth quarter increase in cash contributions is primarily due to higher commodity prices, decreased operating costs and royalties. These increases were partially offset by lower revenue and increased transportation costs. The twelve month decrease in cash contributions was mainly due to lower revenue, partially offset by lower operating expenses, and general and administrative expenses.

Oil Sands

-- Pre-operating losses for the fourth quarter and twelve months of 2016 were $3.5 million and $13.5 million, respectively (2015 - $235.1 million and $508.7 million, respectively). The 2016 pre-operating losses were mainly due to pre-operating and general and administrative expenses. Prior year pre-operating losses also included asset impairment expenses of $229.0 million and $491.0 million, respectively.

Corporate

-- The weakening of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar during the fourth quarter of 2016 resulted in a net unrealized foreign exchange loss of $45.5 million (2015 - $69.6 million). The strengthening of the Canadian dollar against the U.S. dollar during the twelve months of 2016 resulted in net unrealized foreign exchange gain of $23.8 million (2015 - $308.4 million loss). Unrealized foreign exchange gains and losses resulted primarily due to the translation of U.S. dollar denominated debt (including related party loans) into Canadian dollars. For the fourth quarter and twelve months ended 2016, the total effect of currency fluctuations on unrealized foreign exchange was reduced by lower levels of U.S. dollar denominated debt as a result of the conversion of all related party debt into equity on December 22, 2016, and the reduction in principal balance of senior notes resulting from a 6 7/8% senior notes debt exchange transaction. -- On February 17, 2017, Harvest entered into an agreement with a Korean based bank that allows Harvest to borrow $500 million through a three year fixed rate term loan. Once drawn, proceeds from the term loan will be used to repay credit facility borrowings. In addition, as at February 23, 2017, Harvest has received formal commitments for a new three year $500 million revolving credit facility with a syndicate of banks that will replace the Company's $1 billion revolving credit facility. Both the term loan and new syndicated revolving credit facility are guaranteed by KNOC and are both expected to close on February 24, 2017. The new syndicated revolving credit facility is secured by a first floating charge over all of the assets of Harvest and its material subsidiaries and contains no financial covenants. -- On December 22, 2016, KNOC converted all its outstanding loans to common shares of Harvest. The carrying value of the loans, plus accrued interest at December 22, 2016 of $722.2 million was converted to equity and $10.3 million previously recognized in contributed surplus relating to these loans were transferred to shareholder's capital. As a result, 72.7 million common shares were issued to KNOC. As at December 31, 2016 there were no related party loans outstanding. This transaction provides significant savings to Harvest through reducing interest expense by approximately $40.0 million annually, improving the Company's balance sheet, and is further evidence of KNOC's continuing financial support of Harvest. -- On June 16, 2016 Harvest completed an exchange of a significant portion of its 6 7/8% senior notes due 2017, for new 2 1/3% senior notes due 2021, at an exchange ratio of US$900 principal amount of the new 2 1/3% senior notes for each US$1,000 principal amount of the old 6 7/8% senior notes. US$217.5 million of the old 6 7/8% senior notes was exchanged for US$195.8 million new 2 1/3% senior notes. The extinguishment of the old 6 7/8% senior notes resulted in a gain of $36.0 million. The transaction provides significant saving to Harvest by reducing interest expense by US$9.9 million annually, as well as a reduction in principal of US $21.7 million.

FINANCIAL AND OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31 December 31 ----------------------------------------------- 2016 2015 2016 2015 ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- Conventional Petroleum and natural gas sales (1) 90.8 109.0 322.3 510.3 Daily sales volumes (boe/d)(2) 26,589 38,141 31,996 41,735 Deep Basin Partnership Daily sales volumes (boe/d) 5,553 5,418 5,802 4,126 Harvest's share of daily sales volumes (boe/d) (4) 4,571 4,427 4,762 3,300 Average realized price Oil and NGLs ($/bbl)(3) 45.12 37.65 37.14 43.02 Gas ($/mcf)(3) 4.27 2.30 2.22 2.62 Operating netback prior to hedging($/boe)(4) 15.97 9.29 10.22 12.30 Operating loss(4) (71.4) (569.7) (265.2) (1,167.9) Cash contribution from operations(4) 33.3 29.8 74.6 154.3 Capital asset additions (excluding acquisitions) 13.7 22.4 19.0 146.5 Corporate acquisition(5) - - - 37.1 Property dispositions, net - (9.4) (170.2) (130.5) Net wells drilled 2.1 - 2.4 19.2 Net undeveloped land additions (acres) 3,608 795 15,513 42,988 Net undeveloped land dispositions (acres) (3,794) (14,902) (43,842) (20,702) Oil Sands Capital asset additions 1.9 0.5 1.9 66.0 Pre-operating loss(4)(6) (3.5) (235.1) (13.5) (508.7) NET LOSS (162.5) (909.7) (348.2) (1,808.9) ---------------------------------------------------------------------------- (1) Includes the effective portion of Harvest's realized natural gas and crude oil hedges. (2) Excludes volumes from Harvest's equity investment in the Deep Basin Partnership. (3) Excludes the effect of derivative contracts designated as hedges. (4) This is a non-GAAP measure; please refer to "Non-GAAP Measures" in this MD&A. (5) Corporate acquisition represents the total consideration for the transaction including working capital assumed. (6) Oil Sands was substantially completed in Q1 2015, all pre-operating expenses prior to Q1 2015 were capitalized.

