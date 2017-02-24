Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2017) - Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV: AZS) (the "Company") is pleased to announce a non-brokered private placement of up to 7,500,000 common shares (the "Shares") at a price of $0.20 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $1,500,000 (the "Private Placement").

The proceeds of the Private Placement will be used for the further exploration of the Ramsey Silver Mine in La Paz County, Arizona, and for general working capital purposes.

The Company may pay finders' fees in connection with the Private Placement, subject to compliance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

All securities issued in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation. Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the approval of the TSXV.

The securities described herein have not been registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and may not be offered or sold in the United States unless registered under the Act or unless an exemption from registration is available

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

Mike Stark, Director

Contact: Mike Stark, Director (604) 833-4278

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions herein.

Statements regarding the Company which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties. Such information can generally be identified by the use of forwarding-looking wording such as "may", "expect", "estimate", "anticipate", "intend", "believe" and "continue" or the negative thereof or similar variations. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements due to factors such as: (i) the completion of the Private Placement and (ii) the delay or failure to receive regulatory approvals. Except as required by law, the Company does not intend to update any changes to such statements.