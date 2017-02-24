NEC Seiichiro Toda s-toda@cj.jp.nec.com +81-3-3798-6511

TOKYO, Feb 24, 2017 - (JCN Newswire) - NEC Corporation (TSE: 6701) today announced plans to reorganize its business structure as of April 1, 2017 in order to further contribute to the resolution of social issues facing regions across Japan through its Solutions for Society, which leverage ICT to create advanced social infrastructure.NEC's Corporate Sales and Sales Operations Unit responsible for regional sales functions (i.e., branch divisions and branch offices) in Japan and its Public Business Unit in charge of business involving the national government, governmental agencies, public institutions, and financial institutions, will be integrated and reorganized within a newly established Public Solutions Business Unit that will be responsible for business involving regional sales functions and regional public entities in Japan and a Public Infrastructure Business Unit that will take charge of business involving government organizations and enterprises supporting national and social infrastructure.The Public Solutions Business Unit will accelerate new business development in Smart City, "My Number"(1) utilization, healthcare, and other business domains through collaboration with municipalities, universities, enterprises, and other regional stakeholders based on regional needs and policy needs.This will enable NEC to reinforce its customer- and market-focused business structure, further improve the quality and speed of regional proposals, as well as support the expansion of new business endeavors.In conjunction with this, business involving financial institutions will be transferred to the Enterprise Business Unit, which is responsible for the manufacturing, distribution and service industries. This move is aimed at expanding NEC's lineup of financial settlement and other solutions, as well as boosting investment efficiency by strengthening collaboration with the distribution and service industries in the FinTech domain.(1) "My Number" is the nickname for the Social Security and Tax Number System introduced by the Japanese government in January 2016.