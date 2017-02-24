TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 02/23/17 -- LOGiQ Asset Management Inc. ("LOGiQ" or the "Company") (TSX: LGQ) announces the appointment of Ms. Mary Anne Palangio as Chief Financial Officer effective February 23, 2017.

Ms. Palangio is an experienced financial executive with an extensive background in corporate finance, operations and investment management. Most recently, she served as Chief Financial Officer of the Ontario Retirement Pension Plan Administration Corporation and, prior to that, held several senior operations roles within Manulife Financial Corporation. During her career, she has also held a number of senior finance and operations roles at Perimeter Financial Corporation, EdgeStone Capital Partners and The Canada Life Assurance Company. Ms. Palangio holds a Bachelor of Arts, Commerce and Economics, degree from the University of Toronto. She is also a Chartered Professional Accountant, Chartered Accountant, and holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Ms. Palangio succeeds Derek Slemko, who has been with the LOGiQ group since 2006 and who most recently served as the Company's Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer.

"We are pleased to welcome Mary Anne to the LOGiQ team," said LOGiQ President and Chief Executive Officer, Joe Canavan. "Her significant financial, operational and strategic knowledge in the asset management industry make her an excellent fit in this role and for the execution of our growth strategy. On behalf of the LOGiQ board of directors and the management team, I would again like to thank Derek Slemko who, during his tenure with the Company has consistently delivered exceptional leadership, valued strategic advice and an uncompromising work ethic. We are pleased that Derek will remain with us, in an advisory role, over the next several months to ensure a smooth and seamless transition."

LOGiQ (logiqasset.com) is a diversified asset management company with a suite of retail mutual funds, closed end funds, hedge funds and pooled funds, and also provides segregated institutional managed accounts and institutional advisory sales. LOGiQ has assets under management or advisement and institutional advisory sales-related fee earning arrangements that are not managed or advised, totaling approximately $5 billion.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the appointment on Tuesday, February 28, 2017 at 4:00 p.m. EST. The conference call will be chaired by Joe Canavan, President and Chief Executive Officer. The number to use for this call is Toronto local 416-764-8632 or toll-free (+1) 888-390-0598, passcode #3714989. Please call in at least 10 minutes prior to the call.

