China's Largest Gifts & Home Show Will Be Launched In April 2017

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- The 25thChina (Shenzhen) International Gifts, Handicrafts, Watches & Houseware Fair is planned to be held from 25-28, April, 2017 atthe Shenzhen Convention & Exhibition Center.China's leading gift trade show with 5,000 booths on site, you can source around 500,000 kinds of creative and high-quality products directly from top suppliers at competitive prices. The event is organized by Reed Huabo Exhibitions.

The largest gift sourcing event in mainland China

The domestic gifts community and industry professionals come together at this unique sourcing platform to touch, experience, feel, compare and purchase directly from all ranges of gift products, from business, corporate, promotional, original design, personal or seasonal gifts. It is estimated that more than 20 exhibit categories will be on display throughout 110,000sqm of exhibition area in 9 halls.

Meetface-to-face to build real relationships with 2,500 exhibitors boasting manufacturing capability and showcasing new trends, innovations, and awide range of products specific to your business and gather competitive intelligence to lead your business towards success.

Show highlights

Maker Gallery Pavilion to help buyers spot unique, creative products. Various innovative intelligent products with great design and high performance will be displayed at the show.

unique, creative products. Various innovative intelligent products with great design and high performance will be displayed at the show. 40% of local manufacturers have strong production strength in OEM and ODM , and products customization.

local manufacturers have strong production strength in OEM and ODM and products customization. Over 20 gifts and business associations from mainland China will present their local specialty products at the venue.

will present their local specialty products at the venue. 5 categories of up-to-date electronic products --Consumer Electronics, Mobile Electronics, Household Appliances, 3C Digital and Smart Living -- will be presented at the show.

Value-added services will be provided to maximize the efficiency of your participation in the trade event and meet all your needs under a single roof

Buyers will enjoy a comprehensive suite of services which will bring more trade opportunities and industry resources.

Free t ranslation service on-site for 1 hour for pre-registered overseas buyers.

ranslation service on-site for 1 hour for pre-registered overseas buyers. Professional match-making services help buyers find suitable products and suppliers.

About Reed Huabo

Reed Huabo,the most influential exhibition company in China, is a member company of Reed Exhibitions - the world's leading event organizer, based in the UK. It iscommitted to leading the industry's development and continuously creating value for customers from all over the world.

For more info and to get free tickets, please visit us at: www.chinagiftsfair.com

Media Contact:

Tracy Liu

+85-755-3398-9311

tracy.liu@reedhuabo.com



