

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The NZ dollar fell to 1.4664 against the euro and 0.7214 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.4631 and 0.7229, respectively.



Against the yen, the kiwi dropped to 81.35 from an early high of 81.59.



The kiwi edged down to 1.0688 against the Australian dollar, from an early 4-day high of 1.0656.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.49 against the euro, 0.70 against the greenback, 79.00 against the yen and 1.07 against the aussie.



