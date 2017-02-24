Gemalto: MPT chooses Gemalto services to enrich Myanmar customers' mobile experience

Amsterdam, Feb. 24, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, and MPT, the country's no.1 Telecom operator serving 23 million[1] (#_ftn1) mobile subscribers, are extending their partnership. MPT has acquired Gemalto's Device Management (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/device-management) and Advanced Over-The-Air (AOTA) (http://www.gemalto.com/mobile/networks/advanced-connectivity-framework), in a bid to strengthen the relationship with its subscribers and expand its service portfolios.

As the fourth[2] (#_ftn2) fastest-growing mobile market in the world, Myanmar experienced tremendous mobile penetration growth in the past years, from 10% in 2012 to 63% in 2016[3] (#_ftn3), presently accounting for 6% of the global mobile subscribers. Having launched its 4G network in 2016[4] (#_ftn4), MPT is committed to further developing 4G usage. For instance, by collecting and analyzing real-time user and handset data via the advance statistic feature under Device Management. Other advanced solutions like AOTA give MPT the competitive edge in delivering services remotely, in turn reducing disruption and enhancing customer experience.

"These additional facilities represent a major leap-forward for MPT. We can now truly understand our subscribers, develop personalized services to meet their changing needs, and boost business opportunities," said Koichi Kawase, Chief Commercial Officer of MPT-KSGM Joint Operations. "MPT's primary objective is to provide the highest service for our customers. Therefore this collaboration, built upon industry-proven technologies and global expertise, will enable us to achieve further convenience and a prime mobile experience for customers in Myanmar".

"Our strong collaboration with MPT will bring greater innovation, trust, and growth in Myanmar's mobile market, unlocking new possibilities and ushering a new era of user convenience," said Sashidhar Thothadri, Senior Vice President, Mobile Services & IoT for South Asia and Japan at Gemalto. "Leveraging our suite of solutions, MPT will be able to gain a strategic advantage in understanding subscribers' behaviour while subscribers will get to experience first-class, on-the-go connectivity."

