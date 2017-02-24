Gemalto: Gemalto demonstrates fully interoperable remote SIM provisioning for M2M applications

Amsterdam, Feb. 24, 2017 - Gemalto (Euronext NL0000400653 GTO), the world leader in digital security, announces that its On-Demand Connectivity (http://www.gemalto.com/odc) (ODC) solution has completed rigorous GSMA-led tests that demonstrate its ability to support remote provisioning of a wide range of eSIM (embedded SIM (http://www.gemalto.com/iot/consumer-electronics/embedded-sim-uicc)) vendors, mobile network operators (MNOs) and subscription management platforms in M2M applications. These independently proven interoperability tests are an industry first, and mark Gemalto's leadership position in the remote SIM provisioning space. They therefore provide enterprises with further reassurance that Gemalto can facilitate support for multiple eSIM technologies and seamless switching between network providers to maintain the best possible M2M connectivity coverage.

With nearly 75% of global M2M connections now serviced by mobile operators1, interoperability between different suppliers has become an industry-wide priority to facilitate faster adoption of eSIM technology. In response, the GSMA initiated a series of trials involving leading stakeholders to test and showcase portability and compliance in the remote SIM provisioning market (http://www.gsma.com/connectedliving/news/successful-interoperability-testing-gsma-remote-sim-provisioning-m2m-provides-market-reassurance/).

"This series of practical trials demonstrated interoperability between different platform and device providers and showcased the flexibility of the GSMA Embedded SIM for the M2M specification to support M2M applications in the Internet of Things (IoT)," said Arnaud Danree, Executive Director, M2M Embedded SIM, GSMA. "This is an important step as it provides market reassurance to customers investing in IoT solutions that they will function for many years in the field."

Gemalto's long-standing involvement in the GSMA program saw its On-Demand Subscription Management platform successfully complete the M2M Embedded SIM Portability tests. This included testing the ability to download MNO profiles to different eSIM vendors, and the capability of Gemalto's own subscription management platforms to handle a Subscription Management - Secure Routing (SM-SR) change. In the field, such capabilities enable enterprises to easily move their entire population of M2M devices between network providers, regardless of the eSIM technology deployed and without any need for physical changes.

"As the M2M and IoT markets develop and mature, interoperability and adherence to common standards have become the key to speeding adoption worldwide," said David Buhan, Senior Vice President of Mobile and IoT services at Gemalto. "From the outset, Gemalto has been closely and actively involved in the creation of the GSMA specifications for the eSIM and remote provisioning ecosystems, and these latest tests further demonstrate the strength and depth of our on-going commitment."

Source:

GSMA Intelligence

