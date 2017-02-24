Heijmans NV: Heijmans publishes 2016 Annual Report

Heijmans N.V announces that the integrated annual report including the annual accounts is published today, 24 February 2017, on Heijmans' website: www.heijmans.nl (http://www.heijmans.nl).

The integrated annual report is made available in the Dutch language and provides an analysis of the financial and non-financial performance of the company. The sustainability reporting included in the annual report is prepared in accordance with the standard GRI 4 'core' of the Global Reporting Initiative.

At the same time as the publication of the Dutch-language integrated annual report, Heijmans makes the English-language annual accounts available online on: www.heijmans.nl/en/ (http://www.heijmans.nl/en/).

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil engineering in the fields living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers, companies and public sector bodies and, in partnership with its clients, is building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on www.heijmans.nl





For more information/not for publication:

Media:

Marieke Swinkels-Verstappen

+31 73 543 52 17

mswinkelsverstappen@heijmans.nl

Analysts:

Guido Peters

+31 73 543 52 17

gpeters@heijmans.nl





Press release (http://hugin.info/130707/R/2081703/784209.pdf)



