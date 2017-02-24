

LUDWIGSHAFEN (dpa-AFX) - German chemicals giant BASF SE (BFA.L, BASFY.PK) reported that its income from operations or EBIT before special items for the fourth quarter of 2016 was 1.2 billion euros, 157 million euros higher than in the prior-year quarter. Considerably higher earnings in Chemicals, Functional Materials & Solutions and Oil & Gas more than compensated for lower earnings in Agricultural Solutions and Other.



Quarterly sales increased by 7% to 14.8 billion euros compared with the same quarter of 2015, mainly due to higher volumes. For BASF Group, as well as the chemicals business, which comprises the Chemicals, Performance Products and Functional Materials & Solutions segments, volumes rose by 6%.



The company said it is continuing its dividend policy and at the Annual Shareholders' Meeting it will propose to raise the dividend again, by 0.10 euros to 3.00 euros.



Kurt Bock, Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors of BASF SE said, 'We are cautiously optimistic for 2017. We want to grow further, with all segments contributing to this growth. More importantly: We want to increase our earnings again, also in the oil and gas business. The global economy will presumably grow about as fast as in 2016. In light of significant political uncertainty, volatility will remain high.'



A considerable slowdown in growth in the European Union is expected. For the United States, a slight upturn in growth is anticipated. Growth in China is likely to continue to slow further. And it is expected that the recession in Brazil and Russia will end.



In 2017, BASF Group sales are expected to grow considerably. This will be supported by slightly higher sales in the Performance Products segment and by considerable increases in the remaining segments as well as in Other.



In light of the major political and economic uncertainties, BASF said it will continue its strict discipline with respect to expenditures and costs. The strategic excellence program, DrivE, contributes to this aim. Starting at the end of 2018, the company expects this program to contribute around 1 billion euros in earnings each year compared with the baseline 2015. The earnings contribution amounted to 350 million euros in 2016.



