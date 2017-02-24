SES S.A. (Euronext Paris:SESG) (LuxX:SESG) announced that in yesterday's meeting the Board of Directors appointed Steve Collar, John Purvis and Evie Roos as new members to its Executive Committee. Steve Collar will join in his current role as CEO of O3b Networks, John Purvis as Chief Legal Officer and Evie Roos as Chief Human Resources Officer. Like the four current Executive Committee members, the three top executives will report to the President and CEO of SES, Karim Michel Sabbagh.

"As CEO of O3b Networks since 2011, Steve has played a central role in driving the company's extremely successful development and in aligning it with our data business since its full acquisition by SES last year," said Romain Bausch, Chairman of the Board. "Both John and Evie have been Executive Committee participants for several years and will continue to provide strong leadership on a wide array of strategic and organisational topics. The extension of our Executive Committee reflects the growth of our business and the focus on clearly distinct and dynamically growing markets."

SES is the world-leading satellite operator and the first to deliver a differentiated and scalable GEO-MEO offering worldwide, with more than 50 satellites in Geostationary Earth Orbit (GEO) and 12 in Medium Earth Orbit (MEO). SES focuses on value-added, end-to-end solutions in four key market verticals (Video, Enterprise, Mobility and Government). It provides satellite communications services to broadcasters, content and internet service providers, mobile and fixed network operators, governments and institutions, and businesses worldwide. SES's portfolio includes the ASTRA satellite system, which has the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) television reach in Europe, and O3b Networks, a global managed data communications service provider. Another SES subsidiary, MX1, is a leading media service provider and offers a full suite of innovative digital video and media services.Further information available at: www.ses.com

