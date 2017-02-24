POWERHOUSE ENERGY GROUP PLC - Siting of G3-UHt Demonstration Unit

24 February 2017

PowerHouse Energy Group plc

("PowerHouse", or the "Company")

Siting of G3-UHt Demonstration Unit

As previously announced, the Company's G3-UHt Ultra-high temperature demonstration gasification system is en-route from Australia to the UK and is moving to its final transshipment point prior to its expected arrival in the UK in late March 2017.

PowerHouse is now pleased to announce it has agreed with University of Chester to deploy its G3-UHt unit at its Thornton Science Park, adjacent to the newly constructed Energy Centre of the University - a facility providing flexible space where industry and academia come together to innovate, develop, and demonstrate new, intelligent, energy technologies.

The Company has entered into a heads of terms with the University to take offices at Thornton Science Park to support the G3 Unit and to allow potential customer and partner evaluation of the G3 system.

Working with Waste2tricity, and Peel Environmental, PowerHouse is negotiating a commercial relationship with University of Chester, which would allow the Company to both demonstrate its technology, but to also connect to the facility's "micro-grid" for the supplying of power to Thornton in situ.

As previously announced, PowerHouse has entered into an MOU to negotiate the establishment of its first commercial facility at the Protos Energy Facility which is adjacent to the Science Park.

The University's new Faculty of Science and Engineering with circa 700 students, is located on Thornton Science Park alongside 30 commercial businesses from the energy, environmental, advanced manufacturing and automotive sectors. This enables academic and industrial collaboration in a mutually beneficial unique setting. It is anticipated that the G3 Unit will also become the focal point of gasification education at the facility and that University of Chester engineering students will be working alongside PowerHouse personnel in the operation and enhancement of the unit.

The University has been actively building its advanced engineering studies to include Process Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Materials Engineering, and Advanced Manufacturing studies - each of which may play a part in the advancement of PowerHouse technology as the company begins to commercialise the G3-UHt technology.

It is anticipated that an agreement with the University of Chester would enable the University to leverage the G3-UHt unit in its research operations, and educational efforts. Additionally, any electricity generated on-site will be fed into the Science Park micro-grid for the powering of the facility at no charge.

CEO of Thornton Science Park, Paul Vernon said: "This is a very important and exciting development for Thornton Science Park. We are delighted that PowerHouse are committed to becoming our first commercial tenant in the Energy Centre. It is a prime example of how the investment made to the Energy Centre is attracting new and innovative energy solutions to Thornton and Protos"

Keith Allaun, Executive Chairman of PowerHouse, said: "We couldn't have envisaged a more ideal location for the siting of the G3-UHt, or a better relationship with University of Chester. Their commitment to advanced energy sciences, the enthusiasm of their welcome to their facility, and our intent to be the leader in Modular Distributed Gasification (MDG)© makes this feel like the right home for the demonstration unit. We believe that Protos will be one of the most highly visible advanced and alternative energy facility ecosystem in the world and we're grateful to be in the conversation as a key contributor to this incredible partnership. We look forward to a long-standing, highly productive, relationship with University of Chester, Thornton, and Peel."

About PowerHouse Energy

PowerHouse is the holding company of the G3-UHt System Ultra High Temperature Gasification waste to energy systems.

The Company is focussed on technologies to enable energy recovery from municipal waste streams that would otherwise be directed to landfills and incinerators; or from renewable and alternative fuels such as biomass, tyres, and plastics to create syngas for power generation, high-quality hydrogen, or potentially reformed into liquid fuels for transportation. These waste to energy systemsaim to provide the "best solution" to the on-site energy market.

PowerHouse is quoted on the London Stock Exchange's AIM Market. The Company is incorporated in the United Kingdom.

For more information see www.powerhouseenenergy.net

About the University of Chester's Thornton Science Park

'Bringing industry and academia together'

This high-tech site has 1.1M sq ft of space under roof and is equipped for innovative and growing businesses in the energy, environmental, automotive and advanced manufacturing sectors. Businesses have the opportunity to join a thriving community of companies, drawing on active support and collaboration with the University of Chester and the expertise and facilities of the Faculty of Science and Engineering located on site.

The 'Energy Centre' at Thornton seeks to promote growth and acceleration in the development and exploitation of technologies for the energy market. The development of the centre was funded from the Cheshire and Warrington Local Enterprise Partnership (CWLEP), who contributed £6.8m from the Local Growth Fund awarded as part of the LEP's Growth Deal along with £8M invested from the University to create a facility for the "development, testing and demonstration of current and future energy technologies".

For more information about the University of Chester: www.chester.ac.uk