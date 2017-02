ST HELIER, CHANNEL ISLANDS -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (TSX: CAL)(OTCQX: CALVF)(AIM: CMCL) announces that it has changed its registered office to 3rd Floor, Weighbridge House, Weighbridge, St Helier, Jersey JE2 3NF with effect from 23 February 2017.

