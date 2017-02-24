St Helier, Jersey, 2017-02-24 08:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Low prices and reduced quality drive 2016 net losses of AR USD -10,6 mn (14.3 mn)



Blended yield (excl. root crops) down 8% y-o-y although up 25% over the 5-year average. Production costs per ton stay 27% below 5 year average but increased by 7% y-o-y due to reduced crop area and lower yield. Net loss in 2016 year accounted for USD -10.6mn (14.3) due to significantly lower prices, lower quality of winter wheat and smaller cropped area.



12M 2016 Highlights (vs. 12M 2015)



· Total revenue and gains of USD 95.7mn (130.4)



· Sales volume of 511kt (474)



· Average sales price after distribution cost of USD 113.5 per ton (143.8)



· Gross profit after distribution costs of USD 3.6mn (40.2)



· EBITDA of USD 2.3mn (20 excluding swap effect)



· FX income of USD 6.8mn (-7.9)



· Net loss of USD -10.6mn (7.2 excluding swap)



· Loss per share of USD -0.05 (0.07)







Q4 2016 Highlights (vs. Q4 2015)



· Total revenue and gains of USD 32.4mn (75.1)



· Sales volume of 192.8kt (293)



· Average sales price after distribution cost of USD 92 per ton (146)



· Gross profit after distribution costs of USD -4.7mn (16.1)



· EBITA of USD -3.6mn (12.9)



· FX income of USD 2.2mn (-1.3)



· Net loss of USD -7.3mn (7.4)



2016 harvest Progress



Wheat, barley and potatoes are fully harvested, Sunflowers are 97% harvested with yields of 1.6 t/Ha. Corn is 99% harvested with yield of 5.2 t/ha



Subsequent Event



On the 13th of February, the Company entered into an agreement to sell its Russian operations to Volgo-DonSelkhozinvest LLC and distribute the proceeds to the shareholders. The purchaser has paid a USD 10mn deposit. The estimated purchase price is approximately USD 184mn in cash and closing is subject to approval by BEF's shareholders and regulatory approvals.



CEO Comment Financial Overview (p.5) Highlights (p.2) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- · Market Development USD million Q4 '16 Q4 '15 12M 12M 12M '15 '15 -------------------------------------- ------- · 2016 Harvest '16 Excl.* Progress · 2016 Crop Sales SWAP ------------------------------ Crop Volumes Sold 192,8 292,5 510,5 474,1 474,1 (ktons) · 12M Results 2016 Total Revenue & 32,4 75,1 97,1 130,4 130,4 Gains Gross Profit after -4,7 16,1 3,6 40,2 40,2 Distribution · Risks G&A -3,4 -4,8 -15,5 -19,1 -19,1 EBITDA -3,6 12,9 2,3 29,2 20,0 · Potential land & EBIT -6,0 9,2 -5,3 21,4 12,3 asset sale · Summary FX income 2,2 -1,3 6,8 -7,9 -7,9 Net profit -6,9 7,4 -10,6 14,3 7,2 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------







