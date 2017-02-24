KONECRANES PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE February 24, 2017 at 09.00 EET Konecranes has on February 23, 2017, received a notification under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act, according to which the holding of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited in Konecranes Plc's shares and votes has exceeded 5 percent. On February 22, 2017, Blackrock Inc.'s total holding through shares and financials instruments amounted to 8.44 percent of Konecranes Plc's shares and votes.



Total positions of BlackRock, Inc.:



% of % of shares and Total Total number of shares voting rights of shares and and through financial both voting rights voting instruments (B) in % of issuer rights (A+B) (A) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation of 7.69% 0.74% 8.44% 82,872,342 the date on which the threshold was crossed of reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 6.58% 1.67% 8.25% notification --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reached:



A: shares and voting rights



Class/type Number of shares Number of shares % of shares and % of shares and of shares and voting and voting voting rights voting rights ISIN code rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA Direct (SMA Indirect (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 9:5) 9:6 and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI00090058 6,379,524 7,69% 70 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL A 6,379,524 7,69% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a



Type of Expirat Exercise/Con Physical or Number of % of shares financial ion version cash shares and and voting instrument date Period settlement voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities N/A N/A Physical 88,705 0,10% Lent -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFD N/A N/A Cash 529,204 0.63% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL B 617,909 0,74% --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Additional information:



Name % of shares and % of shares and voting rights Total voting rights through financial instruments of both -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- BlackRock Investment 5,00% 0,62% 5.62% Management (UK) Limited --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



