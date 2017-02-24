sprite-preloader
Freitag, 24.02.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 554 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

167,57 Euro		-0,979
-0,58 %
WKN: 889488 ISIN: DK0010219153 Ticker-Symbol: R90 
Aktie:
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
167,70
169,38
08:29
168,93
169,31
08:08
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
ROCKWOOL INTERNATIONAL A/S167,57-0,58 %