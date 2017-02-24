Arcadis N.V.: ARCADIS PUBLISHES 2016 ANNUAL REPORT

Amsterdam, 24 February 2017 - Arcadis (EURONEXT: ARCAD), the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets, today published its Annual Report 2016. The report can be viewed either in interactive format at: www.arcadis.com/en/global/pages/ar/arcadis-annual-report-2016/ (https://www.arcadis.com/en/global/pages/ar/arcadis-annual-report-2016/) or downloaded as a PDF file on the same site. As in the previous year, no printed copies will be circulated in order to reduce paper use and lower carbon emissions.

About Arcadis

Arcadis is the leading global Design & Consultancy firm for natural and built assets. Applying our deep market sector insights and collective design, consultancy, engineering, project and management services we work in partnership with our clients to deliver exceptional and sustainable outcomes throughout the lifecycle of their natural and built assets. We are 26,000 people active in over 70 countries that generate €3.3 billion in revenues. We support UN-Habitat with knowledge and expertise to improve the quality of life in rapidly growing cities around the world. www.arcadis.com (http://www.arcadis.com/)





