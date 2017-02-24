Brunel International NV: "Mixed fourth quarter in Europe; restructuring and transforming Energy"

Amsterdam, 24 February 2017

Key points Q4 2016

Revenue down by 27% to EUR 211 million

Gross margin up to 21.9% from 20.1%

Operating costs up by 10% to EUR 44 million

Operating costs include EUR 3.5 million for restructuring in Energy

EBIT down from EUR 18 million to EUR 2 million



Key points FY 2016

Revenue down by 28% at EUR 885 million

Gross margin at 21.1% from 18.7%

Operating costs down by 8% to EUR 160 million

EBIT down by 52% to EUR 27 million

Net profit at EUR 11 million

Proposed dividend EUR 0.40 per share

Brunel International (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % FY 2016 FY 2015 Change % Revenue 210.6 287.2 -27% a 884.9 1,228.9 -28% b Gross Profit 46.2 57.6 -20% 187.1 230.0 -19% Gross Margin 21.9% 20.1% 21.1% 18.7% Operating costs 44.1 40.0 10% c 160.3 173.9 -8% d EBIT 2.1 17.6 -88% 26.8 56.1 -52% EBIT % 1.0% 6.1% 3.0% 4.6% Average directs 9,078 10,604 -14% 9,315 10,894 -14% Average indirects 1,435 1,539 -7% 1,481 1,601 -7% Ratio direct/indirect 6.3 6.9 6.3 6.8

a -27% at constant currencies

b -27% at constant currencies

c -9% at constant currencies

d -7% at constant currencies



Q4 2016 results

Revenue

Revenue development in Q4 in Europe appears flat year on year. However, this is composed of growth in Germany and other Europe, offset by a decrease in The Netherlands. Energy managed to achieve a slight increase compared to Q3 due to some short term projects, but still a strong decline compared to last year.

Gross Profit

As a result of the change in business mix with higher margins in Europe compared to Energy, the gross margin improved by 1.8ppt to 21.9%.

Operating Costs

Operating costs are impacted significantly in Q4 by one off restructuring and redundancy cost. Adjusted for these costs operating costs are at the same level as last year. The decrease in Energy is offset by an increase in Europe.

EBIT

EBIT in Europe dropped compared to a very strong Q4 in 2015, and also the decrease in Energy was significant. Overall EBIT decreased by 88% to EUR 2 million in the fourth quarter.

Q4 2016 results by division

Brunel Energy (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % FY 2016 FY 2015 Change % Revenue 100.4 174.3 -42% a 447.1 813.7 -45% b Gross Profit 11.4 20.2 -43% 49.2 96.3 -49% Gross Margin 11.4% 11.6% 11.0% 11.8% Operating costs 14.7 15.1 -2% c 50.8 67.3 -24% d EBIT -3.3 5.0 -166% -1.6 29.0 -106% EBIT % -3.3% 2.9% -0.4% 3.6% Average directs 4,292 5,808 -26% 4,596 6,333 -27% Average indirects 516 649 -21% 571 707 -19% Ratio direct/indirect 8.3 9.0 8.0 9.0

a -44% at constant currencies

b -44% at constant currencies

c -6% at constant currencies

d -23% at constant currencies

Revenue

Revenue increased slightly compared to Q3 due to some short term projects. Year on year revenue for Q4 reduced by 42% and the decrease was felt in all regions. Australasia and Thailand were impacted mostly as a result of finished work for offshore projects. The impact of Fx differences is limited when comparing Q4 2015 to Q4 2016.

Gross Profit

The gross margin appears to remain stable compared to last year. However, this is impacted by a change in the mix. On average the decrease in headcount has been less in areas with an average higher margin. The industry is still facing margin pressure.

Operating Costs

In Q4, we have been able to finalize most of our restructuring and cost saving initiatives. This has caused EUR 3.5 million of one off expenses. We have closed or paused some of our activities in Africa and Asia.

Adjusted for the one off costs operating costs in Q4 were reduced by 26% compared to Q4 2015.

EBIT

EBIT dropped to EUR -3 million due to lower revenue and the restructuring costs.

Brunel Europe (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % FY 2016 FY 2015 Change % Revenue 110.1 112.9 -2% 437.8 415.3 5% Gross Profit 33.9 37.1 -9% 137.9 133.4 3% Gross Margin 30.8% 32.9% 31.5% 32.1% Operating costs 25.8 23.8 8% 100.0 99.0 1% EBIT 8.1 13.4 -39% 37.8 34.4 10% EBIT % 7.4% 11.8% 8.6% 8.3% Average directs 4,785 4,796 0% 4,719 4,561 3% Average indirects 874 890 -2% 910 894 -3% Ratio direct/indirect 5.5 5.4 5.4 5.1

Brunel Europe consists of Brunel Germany, Brunel Netherlands, Brunel Belgium, Brunel Czech Republic, Brunel Switzerland and Brunel Austria

Brunel Germany (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % FY 2016 FY 2015 Change % Revenue 53.6 50.8 6% 210.5 196.4 7% Gross Profit 18.9 18.4 3% 75.2 70.1 7% Gross Margin 35.2% 36.2% 35.7% 35.7% Operating costs 13.4 11.9 12% 50.5 50.7 0% EBIT 5.5 6.5 -16% 24.7 19.4 27% EBIT % 10.2% 12.8% 11.7% 9.9% Average directs 2,272 2,139 6% 2,209 2,074 7% Average indirects 377 426 -11% 402 439 -9% Ratio direct/indirect 6.0 5.0 5.5 4.7

Revenue

Germany's revenue has increased compared to the same period last year, despite three less working days in Q4. Revenue per working day increased by 11%.



Gross Profit

The decrease in gross margin of 1ppt compared to the same quarter last year is caused by three less working days, largely offset by a higher productivity.

Operating Costs

During the fourth quarter operating costs have increased compared to 2015. This is mainly a result of increased staff costs.

EBIT

EBIT for the quarter decreased by 15% to EUR 5.5 million, mainly due to the impact of the working days and increased overhead expenses.

Brunel Netherlands (unaudited) P&L amounts in EUR million Q4 2016 Q4 2015 Change % FY 2016 FY 2015 Change % Revenue 46.3 54.2 -14% 191.4 188.4 2% Gross Profit 13.1 16.9 -22% 54.5 55.7 -2% Gross Margin 28.3% 31.1% 28.5% 29.6% Operating costs 10.4 9.9 5% 41.6 40.3 3% EBIT 2.7 6.9 -61% 12.9 15.4 -16% EBIT % 5.8% 12.8% 6.8% 8.2% Average directs 2,184 2,317 -6% 2,178 2,143 2% Average indirects 423 378 12% 395 370 7% Ratio direct/indirect 5.2 6.1 5.5 5.8

Revenue

Revenue for The Netherlands was still impacted by the drop in headcount earlier this year due to the new law DBA, but also less growth in the second half of the year compared to last year and one less working day in Q4. Revenue per working day decreased by 13%.

Gross Profit

The downward trend of the gross margin due to price pressure and lower productivity continued in Q4. This quarter also had one less working day. The lower productivity is the result of continued training initiatives and pro active hiring.

Operating Costs

Operating costs are slightly higher than 2015 as a result of investments in our sales force and recruitment initiatives.

EBIT

Lower revenue at lower margins resulted in a decrease in EBIT of 61%.

Effective tax rate

In 2016 the effective tax rate increased from 33.6% to 56.2%, mainly as a result of an impairment of deferred tax assets of EUR 3.7 million. Due to the lower EBIT level, this impairment has a significant impact on our effective tax rate for 2016.

Cash position

The December 2016 cash balance amounted to EUR 149 million. Working capital as at 31 December is slightly higher than anticipated due to some short term projects in Energy towards the end of the year.

Dividend

We propose a dividend of EUR 0.40 per share.

Outlook

For The Netherlands we expect that the headcount growth we have resumed from July 2016 onwards will continue. This will result in revenue growth, despite the fact that we have started 2017 at a lower level than 2016. In Germany a new law will come in to effect in 2017. We expect that we have taken the appropriate measures and expect to see the growth continuing in 2017. Profitability in Germany will be impacted in 2017 by three less working days. For Energy we will see the full year impact of the decline in revenue in 2016, in combination with a further decline in headcount especially in the first half of 2017. As a result of our efforts towards new activities we expect that the revenue will be stabilizing in the second half of 2017 and we could even be returning to growth.

Jan Arie van Barneveld, CEO of Brunel International N.V.: "The ongoing crisis in the Oil & Gas sector made 2016 an exceptionally challenging year for us at Brunel. We're now working hard to adapt the organization to these changing market conditions. First and foremost, by making ourselves more efficient, leaner and smarter in existing markets. At the same time, however, we do see new opportunities emerging for this part of the company. Both in terms of expanding our services, but also by entering markets outside Oil & Gas. However, it'll be a while before we see these initiatives and developments reflected in our results. And although recovery of the market for Oil & Gas projects is inevitable, making any more specific predictions at this time is difficult. Except for one: as always, we're confident about the resilience and entrepreneurial qualities of our people. And as a result, optimistic about the medium-to-long term developments and opportunities for this part of the business.

In Europe, overall growth and profit development in the region have been positive, but we have also seen considerable underlying differences in 2016. The Netherlands started the year very strongly, but then saw growth completely evaporate with the introduction of new legislation for engaging freelancers. The negative effects of which were luckily a one-off phenomenon. Meanwhile Germany managed in 2016 to accelerate even the impressive growth path achieved in 2015. But though the differences between countries are significant, the underlying results of all our European organizations in 2016 have once more been stronger across the region.

The robust organizations we have in Europe will form the basis for a return to growth. And, partly as a result of changes forced by the crisis, Energy will also soon be contributing to those growth figures. We live in times that are challenging, but also changing. And for strong organizations like Brunel, change always brings with it opportunities."

Press Release FY 2016 (http://hugin.info/132857/R/2081629/784210.pdf)

Appendix Press Release FY 2016 (http://hugin.info/132857/R/2081629/784211.pdf)



