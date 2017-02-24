sprite-preloader
24.02.2017 | 08:16
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

New Shares in Solteq Plc Entered Into Trade Register

HELSINKI, Feb 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Solteq PlcStock Exchange Bulletin 24.2.2017 at 9.00 am.

A total of 205,576 new shares approved in the Solteq Plc share issue directed to the personnel were entered into the Trade Register on 24 February 2017. The shareholder rights of the new shares arise as from the date of the Trade Register entry.

After the Trade Register entry of the new shares, the total number of shares in Solteq Plc is 18,003,635. The shares entered into the Trade Register will be publicly traded as of 27 February 2017.

Solteq Plc

Additional Information, please contact:

Antti Kärkkäinen, CFO
Tel. +358-40-844-4393
E-mail: antti.karkkainen@solteq.com

DISTRIBUTION
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
Key Media
www.solteq.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com


© 2017 PR Newswire