Stockholm, February 24, 2017



INVISIO (IVSO) has today published its interim report for the full year 2016. Sales increased by 44 per cent to SEK 330.0 million (229.8) and the operating profit for the full year grew by 91 per cent to SEK 90.4 million (47.3).



CEO comment "In 2016 we successfully implemented our strategy for profitable growth. For the full year our sales, operating profit and operating margin are the highest in the company's history. Our strong belief in the future is unchanged. The Board's proposed dividend should be seen in the light of our capacity to grow with sound profitability and retained financial strength in the coming years", says Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO of INVISIO.



Full year 2016



-- Revenue: SEK 330.0 m (229.8) -- Gross profit: SEK 171.0 m (118.3) -- Gross margin: 51.8% (51.5) -- EBITDA: SEK 97.8 m (52.9) -- Operating profit/loss: SEK 90.4 m (47.3) -- Operating margin: 27.4 % (20.6) -- Profit/loss for the period: SEK 91.8 m (57.1) -- Earnings per share: SEK 2.14 (1.35)



October-December 2016



-- Revenue: SEK 81.3 m (48.1) -- Gross profit: SEK 40.4 m (22.7) -- Gross margin: 49.7 % (47.1) -- EBITDA: SEK 20.6 m (4.8) -- Operating profit/loss: SEK 16.9 m (4.0) -- Operating margin: 20.8 % (8.4) -- Profit/loss for the period: SEK 16.3 m (3.6) -- Earnings per share: SEK 0.38 (0.08)



Important events in the fourth quarter



-- INVISIO formed a wholly-owned subsidiary in the USA to increase its presence in the American market. -- An existing NATO customer ordered equipment for SEK 18 million to be delivered in the first half of 2017. -- An order worth SEK 11 million was received from an existing NATO customer. -- The order book at the close of the quarter was SEK 136.5 million (163.4).



Important events after the year-end



-- The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 0.50 per share.



For additional information, please contact: Lars Højgård Hansen, CEO, INVISIO Communications Mobile: +45 5372 7722 | E-mail: lhh@invisio.com



Thomas Larsson, CFO, INVISIO Communications Mobile: +45 5372 7735 | E-mail: thl@invisio.com



This information is information that INVISIO Communications AB (publ) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Market Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the CEO, on February 24, 2017 at 8.30 CET.



About INVISIO Communications AB (publ) INVISIO offers cutting-edge personal communication and hearing protection systems. The systems enable users to operate and communicate safely and clearly in all environments, even under extreme conditions, such as loud noise, heat, and underwater. INVISIO systems consist of headsets and advanced control units that interface to a wide range of communication devices. The systems provide hearing protection while maintaining the natural level of situational awareness. Customers are mainly from the public sector. Sales are made via a global network of partners and to some extent directly to end customers. INVISIO is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (IVSO). Additional information is available on the company's website, www.invisio.com.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616745