Company: Defne Booth/Stand: 5G20 in Hall 5 Event: Mobile World Congress 2017

Feb 27 Mar 2, 2017

Barcelona, ES

About Defne

Defne is a leading global provider of telco solutions, software products and services for communications networks. Defne's solutions enable network operators and SPs to monetize every potential connection beyond limits while enhancing subscriber experience. Backed up with professional and managed services, Defne offers a differentiated portfolio of call management, messaging, mobile marketing, roaming, filtering, OSS and enterprise solutions. More than 25 service providers across 20 countries serving over 500 million subscribers are driving revenue growth and increasing customer loyalty with Defne's solutions. With HQ in Turkey, Defne has offices in UAE and India. Defne ranked in the Deloitte Technology Fast 500 EMEA and Fast 50 Turkey awards in multiple years.

