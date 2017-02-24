World's Largest Gas & LNG Event Announces Return to Europe in 2018

BARCELONA, Spain, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Barcelona, Spain has been announced as host city to the world's largest natural gas & liquefied natural gas (LNG) event - the Gastech Exhibition & Conference - when it will return to Europe between 17-20 September 2018, at the Fira Barcelona, Gran Via Venue.

Hosted by a Consortium of Spain's leading energy stakeholders including Enagás, Gas Natural Fenosa, Repsol - and endorsed by the national gas association, Sedigas - the event (now in its 45th year) returns to Europe after the last three editions were hosted in Asia, reflecting the importance that Gastech places on representing the global gas & LNG industries.

Global LNG demand outlook has revived and forecasts estimate that by 2026 global demand will grow by 50%, to around 430 million tonnes (source: Wood Mackenzie). Further robust growth in Asia will continue to see increased requirements and improved flexibility across the LNG business. Gastech arrives in Spain at a time of considerable resurgence for the European gas & LNG sectors. Antoni Peris, the President of the Spanish national gas association, Sedigas, comments: "It will be a great pleasure for us to host Gastech in Spain. This event has proven to be of great relevance when addressing issues around the global gas and LNG industry."

European LNG imports are poised for a second year of growth following years of decline from 2011 to 2015, buoying the LNG market. MarcelinoOreja,the Chief Executive Officer of Enagás states: "It gives me great pleasure to welcome the world's largest meeting place for the global gas and LNG industry to Barcelona in 2018. In the Europe-led transition towards a low-carbon energy model, natural gas plays an essential role as a low emissions source."

Rafael Villaseca, the Chief Executive Officer of Gas Natural Fenosa, also notes: "It is important primarily for companies across the world to share experiences, innovate and move the gas industry forward. We also believe this is a unique opportunity for Barcelona and for Spain to be at the forefront of our sector."

Gastech will bring a multitude of markets together to discuss business. The Chairman of Repsol, Antonio Brufau, remarks: "We are honoured to host Gastech in Barcelona in 2018; a platform that willprovide companies who operate across the up, mid and downstream sectors of the gas and LNG supply chain with the opportunity to meet with and influence highly-focused international decision-makers and buyers."

www.gastechevent.com/barcelona