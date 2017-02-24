AdVoice Launches World's First Telco Ad Network in India

MUMBAI, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

India's advertisers can now access India's largest inventory of targeted mobile audio ads through the continuously globally expanding AdVoice telco ad network.

AdVoice enables advertisers to play audio ads to mobile callers. It replaces the call-waiting tone of Bharti Airtel subscribers who have opted in for the Reward Tunes service. AdVoice provides the technology, the online campaign booking platform and manages the ad sales, whereas Bharti Airtel's network gives advertisers a wider reach than any other media in India.

The mobile targeted audio ad unlocks 10-15 seconds of a consumer's undivided attention while initiating a phone call. It is literally in their ear. There is an astonishing amount of unlocked inventory available considering the statistics: an average of 500 minutes per caller per year is spent on waiting for calls to be picked up. With some 1800 calls per subscriber per year, there is a potential of 1.8 trillion impressions in India.

Serving these audio ads instead of the traditional call-waiting tone has a wider reach than any other medium. There is a unprecedented pool of active mobile phone connections in India. Over 1 billion, with 65% of the population still on feature phones, thereof 30% living in media dark rural areas.

Mobile phones have a scale that is unprecedented. They outnumber TV's, PC's, Tablets and Radios or daily newspapers for that matter. Mobile advertising is a $100 billion industry globally, yet mobile operators don't benefit from it as their inventory is not accessible by digital advertisers.

By 2020, 1 in every 3 advertising dollars is spent on mobile advertising and AdVoice provides Telcos with inclusion into this eco-system. We profile the base in compliance with the digital ad industry standards and enable brands, media agencies and DSP's to reach their preferred audiences via the Telco channels.

Neither TV, nor Radio, nor Digital can reach these - let alone - all of India's audience segments. AdVoice can.

Dennis Oudejans, CEO of AdVoice, states that "serving ads during the call-waiting benefts the advertiser with measurability, zero wastage, advanced targeting, captive audiences and lead generating capabilities as callers can express product interest by pressing a key."

Targeted audio jingles work on any phone and with millions of daily impression inventories AdVoice places itself in the top of the nation's leading ad networks alongside Facebook and Google.

Globally, there are 15 billion audio ad impressions daily. This is four times the number of Internet searches. AdVoice's journey has just begun.

About AdVoice

AdVoice is the world's first and only global telco ad network that enables marketers to target consumer audiences via SMS, USSD, Video Streaming and Audio formats such as Ring Back Tone, IVR and streaming. AdVoice's online interface and profiling engine make telco's inventory accessible in a digital and programmatic way thus giving advertisers the highest level of reach, targeting, lead generation and analytics.

