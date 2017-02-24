

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - International Cons Airlines Group (IAG.L, BAIRY.PK, BAY.L) reported profit before tax of 2.4 billion euros for the year to December 31, 2016 compared to 1.8 billion euros, prior year. Profit after tax increased to 1.95 billion euros or 88.5 cents per share compared to 1.52 billion euros or 70.4 cents per share. Operating profit before exceptional items for the year was 2.5 billion euros compared to 2.3 billion euros, up 8.6 percent. Adjusted earnings per share rose to 90.2 euro cents from 71.4 euro cents.



Willie Walsh, IAG Chief Executive Officer, said: 'Our performance was affected by an adverse currency impact of 460 million euros. In particular, this was due to the weak pound following the UK's EU referendum. However, despite that, we've made good progress and continue to build on all we've achieved in our first five years. In 2016, we carried more than 100 million passengers - double the number British Airways and Iberia carried in 2010, a year before IAG was created.'



Revenue for the year was down 1.3 percent to 22.57 billion euros, and passenger unit revenue for the year down 5.4 percent at constant currency.



The Board of IAG proposed a final dividend to shareholders of 12.5 euro cents, which brings the full year dividend to 23.5 euro cents. The final dividend will be paid, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting to shareholders on the register on the record date.



At current fuel prices and exchange rates, IAG expects its operating profit for 2017 to show an improvement year-on-year.



In February 2017, the Group announced its intention to carry out a share buyback programme as part of its corporate finance strategy to return cash to shareholders while reinvesting in the business and managing leverage. The programme will be 500 million euros, carried out during the course of 2017 and may be implemented through one or more share buyback programmes.



