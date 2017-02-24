Comptel Corporation STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 FEBRUARY 2017, 10.00 am EET







Between 8 December 2016 and 8 February 2017, a total of 185 750 Comptel Corporation new shares have been subscribed for with the company's stock options 2014A. For subscriptions made with the stock options 2014A, the entire subscription price of 89 160.00 EUR will be entered in the reserve for invested unrestricted equity. As a result of the subscriptions, the number of Comptel shares increases to 109 457 246.



The shares subscribed for under the stock options 2014A have been registered in the Trade Register on 24 February 2017, as of which date the new shares will establish shareholder rights. The shares will be traded on the NASDAQ Helsinki together with the old shares as of 27 February 2017.



The share subscription period for stock options 2014A is 1 February 2016 - 31 January 2018.



The terms and conditions of stock options 2014 with additional information are available on the company's website www.comptel.com.











For further information, please contact:



Juhani Hintikka, President and CEO, tel. +358 9 7001131











Distribution:



NASDAQ Helsinki



Major media



www.comptel.com







About Comptel Corporation



Life is digital moments. Comptel perfects these by transforming how you serve, meet and respond to the needs of "Generation Cloud" customers.



Our solutions allow you to innovate rich communications services instantly, master the orchestration of service and order flows, capture data-in-motion and refine your decision-making. We apply intelligence to reduce friction in your business.



Comptel has enabled the delivery of digital and communications services to more than 2 billion people. Every day, we care for more than 20% of all mobile usage data. Nearly 300 service providers across 90 countries have trusted us to perfect customers' digital moments.



For more information, visit www.comptel.com.