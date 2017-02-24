Nasdaq Riga decided on February 24, 2017 to approve the application of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" and to delist its 668 987 bearer shares (ISIN LV0000100311, ticker LTT1R) from the Baltic Secondary List. The last listing day of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" is set on February 27, 2017.



AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" shareholders resolved on applying for delisting in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders on December 5, 2016. Mandatory and final takeover bid was launched, and it closed on February 3, 2017. The settlement of final takeover bid was completed on February 8, 2017. In the result of the mandatory and final takeover bid SIA "LNK (Latvijas Novitates Komplekss)" owns 668987or 100% of AS "LATVIJAS TILTI" shares.



