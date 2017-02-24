

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Ericsson (ERIC) said that its Nomination Committee has proposed Jon Fredrik Baksaas, Jan Carlson and Eric A. Elzvik as new Board members after resigning Ulf J. Johansson; It proposes unchanged Board fee, fee to the Chairman of the Board of Directors and for work on the current Committees of the Board and fees to the Chairman and other members of the new Board Committee for Technology and Science in line with the fees to the Chairman and other members of the Finance- and Remuneration Committees.



The Annual General Meeting of shareholders of Ericsson will be held on Wednesday, March 29, 2017, at 3 p.m. at Kistamässan, Arne Beurlings Torg 5, Kista/Stockholm.



The Nomination Committee proposes that Advokat Sven Unger be elected Chairman of the Annual General Meeting of shareholders 2017.



The Board of Directors proposes a dividend of SEK 1 per share and Friday, March 31, 2017, as record date for dividend. Assuming this date will be the record date, Euroclear Sweden AB is expected to disburse dividends on Wednesday, April 5, 2017.



The Board shall consist of no less than five and no more than twelve Board members, with no more than six deputies. The Nomination Committee proposes that the number of Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting of shareholders shall be eleven and that no deputies be elected.



The Nomination Committee proposes that fees to non-employee Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting and non-employee members of the Committees of the Board elected by the Annual General Meeting be paid as SEK 4.08 million to the Chairman of the Board of Directors, whic is unchanged; SEK 990,000 each to the other Board members (unchanged).



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolve on the implementation of a Long-Term Variable Compensation Program 2017.



The Board of Directors proposes that the Annual General Meeting resolves on the LTV 2017 for members of the Global Leadership Team, comprising a maximum of 3 million shares of series B in Ericsson.



Separately, Ericsson said it has successfully placed one Euro denominated 500 million 4-year bond with a fixed coupon rate of 0.875% and one Euro denominated 500 million 7-year bond with a fixed coupon rate of 1.875%. The bonds were issued under Ericsson's Euro Medium Term Note Program (EMTN). The bonds will extend Ericsson's well diversified maturity profile and the proceeds will be used to refinance debt maturing in 2017 and for general corporate purposes.



Joint bookrunners were Citi, Credit Agricole CIB and SEB and co-managers were Nordea, Standard Chartered and Swedbank.



