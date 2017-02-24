The Supervisory Board of RTX has resolved to initiate a share buy-back programme in accordance with the provisions of Article 5 of Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Regulation 2016/1052, also referred to as the "Safe Harbor" rules. Please refer to company announcement no. 7 dated 27 January 2017.



The first part of the share buy-back programme runs from 27 January 2017 to 30 June 2017.



Under the share buy-back programme, the following transactions have been made during the period 17 February 2017 to 23 February 2017:



Number of Average purchase Transaction value shares Price in DKK Accumulated, last 46,101 143.60 6,620,197 announcement 17 February 2017 1,500 145.33 217,995 20 February 2017 2,000 145.88 291,760 21 February 2017 2,500 148.60 371,500 22 February 2017 2,000 149.66 299,320 23 February 2017 2,000 152.12 304,240 Accumulated under the 56,101 144.47 8,105,012 programme



With the transactions stated above, RTX A/S owns a total of 647,757 of treasury shares, corresponding to 6.87% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 9,432,838 including treasury shares.



In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are presented in detailed form in the spread sheet attached to this company announcement.



For further questions or information contact: CFO Jacob Vittrup, tlf. +45 9632 2300



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616939