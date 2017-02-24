Zain Group Selects Verscom Solutions' ODINE to Efficiently Manage Wholesale Business

ISTANBUL and KUWAIT CITY, Kuwait, February 24, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

- Intelligent solution to support Zain's expanding business

Verscom Solutions, a market leading Systems Integrator and an innovative Cloud PaaS/SaaS Service Provider, announces that Zain, a leading telecom innovator across the Middle East and Africa, has selected Verscom Solutions' ODINE, a suite of intelligent wholesale voice business management applications that enable operators to more efficiently and effectively manage their wholesale interconnect voice business.

"In order for us to succeed in the competitive Wholesale Voice business, we needed a geographically resilient intelligent B/OSS that could scale to meet our expanding business," said Mr. Henri Kassab, Managing Director, International, Wholesale & Roaming of Zain Group. "We chose Verscom Solutions' ODINE due to its dynamic routing policy and its integrated approach, which greatly simplifies enforcing our operational control."

ODINE provides flexible policy driven routing, route optimization, offer management, rating, billing, number portability, technical and business reporting & analytics, as well as dispute management.

"Cooperating with Zain Group is a phenomenal opportunity for mutual growth," said Alper Tunga Burak, Managing Partner of Verscom Solutions. "We're delighted to be chosen by Zain and look forward to many years of working together"

About Zain

Zain is a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa providing mobile voice and data services to over 47 million active customers as of 31 December, 2016. With a commercial presence in 8 countries, Zain operates in: Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, Sudan and South Sudan. In Lebanon, the Group manages 'touch' on behalf of the government. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in 'INWI', through a joint venture. Zain is listed on the Kuwait Stock Exchange (stock ticker: ZAIN).

For more, please emailinfo@zain.com or visit:

http://www.zain.com



About Verscom Solutions

Verscom Solutions is a leading Systems Integrator and a Cloud PaaS/SaaS Service Provider to Communication Service Providers as well as Wholesale Voice/Data Aggregators across the globe.

Our "Go Cloud" Service bundles ODINE which provides flexible policy driven routing, route optimization, offer management, rating, billing, number portability, technical and business reporting & analytics, as well as dispute management, with best-of-breed SBC, TDM/SIP Interworking services on the cloud.

With regional offices in Istanbul, London, Dubai and Lahore, Verscom Solutions' geographical presence, experience, and cultural fluency bridges Europe and Asia, while uniquely serving emerging markets across Africa. For more, please emailinfo@verscomsolutions.com or visit:

http://www.verscomsolutions.com

