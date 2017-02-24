Espoo, Finland, 2017-02-24 10:00 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SRV GROUP PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 24 FEBRUARY 2017, AT 11.00







SRV Group Plc's Annual Report 2016 published







SRV Group Plc's Annual Report 2016, including the Financial Statement, the Report of the Board of Directors and the Corporate Governance Statement, has been published today on Friday 24 February in address http://annualreport2016.srv.fi. The language versions are Finnish and English.



Salary and remuneration report 2016 of SRV Group Plc has been published on www.srv.fi/en > investors > corporate governance > remuneration.



The Annual Review 2016 and Financial Report 2016 are available as PDF files as an attachment of this release.







Further information:



Päivi Kauhanen, SVP, Communications, tel. +358 50 598 9560,



www.srv.fi



Löydät meidät myös sosiaalisesta mediasta:



Facebook LinkedIn Twitter Instagram







SRV - Elämäsi rakentaja



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616938