At the request of IRLAB Therapeutics AB (publ), 556931-4692, IRLAB Therapeutics AB A-shares will be traded on First North Premier as from February 28, 2017. The decision is conditional upon that IRLAB Therapeutics AB can meet the requirements regarding liquidity.



The company has 6,999,939 shares as per today's date (6,928,388 A-shares and 71,551 B-shares).



Short name: IRLAB A ------------------------------------------------- Number of shares to be listed: 6,928,388 ------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009242225 ------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 132776 ------------------------------------------------- ADT Value: 4,000,000 ------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 556931-4692 ------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: Other Equities ------------------------------------------------- MIC code: FNSE ------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK -------------------------------------------------







Classification



Code Name ----------------- 4000 Health Care ----------------- 4500 Health Care -----------------







