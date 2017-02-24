ABERFORTH GEARED INCOME TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, February 24
|Aberforth Geared Income Trust plc ("AGIT")
|The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") for the above company as at the close of business on 23 February 2017 were:-
|Ordinary Share (excluding current year revenue) = 237.82p
|Ordinary Share (including current year revenue) = 240.42p
|Zero Dividend Preference Share = 156.14p
|The market value of investments was GBP375.0m less net liabilities (including Zero Dividend Preference Shares) of GBP111.7m to leave Shareholders' Funds of GBP263.3m.
|Contact:
|Gary Tait
|For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
|Telephone: 0131 220 0733
|24 February 2017