Maltem: Maltem Consulting Group is opening 230 posts in 2017

Maltem Consulting Group (https://fr.linkedin.com/company/maltem-consulting), a consulting firm specialized in Business performances and Digital innovation, is recruiting its new talents in Paris, Belgium, Luxembourg, Hong Kong and Singapore.

Regarding its new perspectives of development, Maltem and its subsidiaries are looking for an expansion of its team over the coming months. This annual recruitment campaign shows the strong position of the company on the market of digital transformation and its ability to led a sustainable growth deploying, with its great clients, projects based on disruptive technologies (Big Data, Cloud, Robotic, Blockchain.).

Positioning itself among major job-creators of the IT French sector, Maltem Consulting Group gives a special attention to collaborators' wellness and daily work conditions. This means, putting in place an agile organization where initiative, team work and innovation are encouraged.

The group has strongly developed its mode of governance and introduced new codes to attract the best profiles and allow them to always integrate new skills. Positioning the Startup spirit at the heart of its strategy, Maltem Consulting Group is clearly different from other actors of the market and meet perfectly the new clients' and collaborators' needs.

More than a research of confirmed experts, Maltem proposes also different positions to young graduated.

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Maltem via Globenewswire

