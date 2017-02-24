BH Global Limited - Transaction in Own Shares

BH Global Limited (the "Company")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48555)

Transaction in Own Shares

23 February 2017

On 23 February 2017 the Company purchased the following amount of shares:

3,500 ordinary shares of no par value in the value in the capital of the Company designated as Sterling shares ("Sterling Shares") at a price of GBP 13.084 per Sterling Share .

7,828 ordinary shares of no par value in the value in the capital of the Company designated as US Dollar shares ("Dollar Shares") at a price of USD 13.0 per Dollar Share.

These shares will be held as treasury shares.

Following the above transactions of the relevant US Dollar and Sterling Shares, the total number of shares in issue in each share class of the Company will be as follows:

Total number of treasury shares held by the Company following the transactions described above Number of shares in issue less shares held in treasury following the transactions as described above 419,280 US Dollar Shares 4,163,391 US Dollar Shares 2,133,791 Sterling Shares 22,361,952 Sterling Shares

The number of votes each share in the Company is entitled to on a poll at any general meeting of the Company was published by the Company on 23 May 2008 and will not change as a result of the purchase. These are:

US Dollar Share 1

Sterling Share 1.97950

From 23 February 2017, the total number of voting rights in the Company (rounded to the nearest whole number) is 48,428,874.

Enquiries:

William Simmonds

JPMorgan Cazenove

Tel: 020 7588 2828

David Yovichic

Canaccord Genuity Limited

Tel: 0207 523 8361

The Company Secretary

Northern Trust International Fund Administration Services (Guernsey) Limited

Tel: 01481 745368