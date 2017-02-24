To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Tel. +45 70 12 53 00 Fax +45 45 14 96 22 Friday, 24 February 2017











Company announcement No. 16/2017 - 24 February 2017



Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to section 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at Friday 24 February 2017, for the following payment dates.



01 April 2017 (bonds with four annual settling periods), 11 June 2017 (bonds with two annual settling periods), 01 July 2017 (bonds with two annual settling periods).



Please find the data in the attached file.



Please note, that the prepayment percentages for ISIN DK000927279960 has been incorrect. Both the ongoing information about prepayment amounts as well as the final drawing amount has been correct. Only the ratio between the prepayment and the final drawing amount has been incorrect. This has now been corrected.



The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.







Yours faithfully,



The Executive Board of Realkredit Danmark A/S







Any additional questions should be addressed to Klaus Kristiansen, Executive Vice President, Asset Liability Management, phone +45 4513 2026.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616994