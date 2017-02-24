

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Standard Chartered Plc (SCBFF.PK, STAC.L, STAN.L) reported that its loss attributable to parent company shareholders for the year ended 31 December 2016 narrowed to $247 million or 14.5 cents per share from $2.19 billion or 91.9 cents per share in the prior year. The Board has decided not to declare a dividend on Ordinary Shares for 2016.



Looking ahead for 2017, Standard Chartered expects operating conditions in and between the markets in which the Group operates to remain challenging. There have been some improvements: growth in China has stabilised at a lower level, interest rates are at the early stage of normalisation and commodity prices have increased moderately. There are some new uncertainties ahead, including threats to open trade and globalisation, the impact of regulation and loose monetary policy. It is now better positioned to weather these challenges.



Profit before taxation for fiscal year 2016 was $409 million, compared to a loss before taxation of $1.52 billion last year. Underlying Profit before tax was $1.1 billion, up from $0.8 billion in 2015



Operating income was $14.06 billion, down from $15.29 billion in the previous year.



Underlying Income of $13.8 billion was down 11 per cent year-on-year or 8 per cent on a constant currency basis. Factors negatively impacting income include US dollar strength against emerging market currencies and businesses that were sold or exited in 2015. Included in income is a $217 million loss in respect of the fair valuation of Principal Finance investments.



Underlying operating expenses were 5 per cent lower, a second successive year-on-year reduction. Gross cost efficiencies of over $1.2 billion in 2016 created capacity to increase investment in the second half.



Due to a strong focus on returns and progress reducing exposures in the liquidation portfolio the Group's Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio increased 100 basis points in the year to 13.6 per cent.



Underlying basic earnings per share of 3.4 cents , compared to negative 6.6 cents in the prior year.



The Group delivered more than $1.2 billion of gross cost efficiencies in 2016 primarily through actions taken to reduce staff costs at the end of 2015. This created capacity for 50 per cent more investment year-on- year, which contributed to higher expenses in the second half.



Actions are underway to achieve at least a further $1.1 billion of gross cost efficiencies by the end of 2018 such that operating expenses excluding the UK bank levy in 2018 are lower than in 2015.



Underlying Loan impairment in 2015 included $1.6 billion related to exposures transferred to the liquidation portfolio that was incurred prior to transfer. Excluding this, loan impairment in our ongoing business of $2.4 billion was flat year-on-year and remains elevated relative to historic trends.



Net interest income for the year 2016 declined to $7.79 billion from $9.41 billion in the prior year. Net fees and commission income also decreased to $3.23 billion from $3.61 billion in the prior year.



