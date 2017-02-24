To Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S 24 February 2017 Announcement no. 19/2017











Announcement of Drawings



Pursuant to S. 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, we hereby publish drawings (repayment) for bonds issued by BRFkredit. Please find the data in the attached file.



The information will also be available on BRFkredit's web site at brf.com.



For further information about format of data and content of the file we refer to the web site of NASDAQ at www.nasdaqomxnordic.com.



Note that for bonds with a negative coupon rate: If the negative interest amount exceeds the published redemption amount, an additional amount of bonds corresponding to the remaining negative interest amount will be redeemed at par in order to offset the remaining negative interest amount against this. This process occurs automatically through VP SECURITIES' liquidity model for handling of negative coupon.



Questions may be addressed to Lenn Mikkelsen Bloch, Senior Analyst, tel. (+45) 45 26 23 96.



Yours sincerely BRFkredit



Søren Winkler Head of Analysis



Direct phone (+45) 45 26 29 30 E-mail swi@brf.dk



Web: brf.dk



Please observe that the Danish version of this announcement prevails.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=616996