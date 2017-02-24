HONG KONG, CHINA -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- Hong Kong Airlines has been committed to supporting the young generation to realise their dream of flying high, encouraging them to learn outside the classroom to broaden horizons and stick to their dreams. During February 10 to 17, Hong Kong Airlines had the full support from Tourism and Events Queensland and Wing On Travel to organize a study tour to Australia, bringing nine outstanding students who exceled from "Embrace the World" Student Sponsorship Programme (the "Programme") to Gold Coast and Cairns to learn about environmental conservation, local history and culture, and aviation knowledge.

Ms Ming Chan, General Manager of Corporate Communications of Hong Kong Airlines, said, "Gold Coast/Cairns of Australia is our first long-haul route launched in 2016 -- the tenth anniversary since the company's establishment. It signifies the first step of the airline on its way from regional to international. While growing fast over the past decade, Hong Kong Airlines hopes to support the students in pursuing their dreams with continuous investment in resources to education, helping the youth to reach farther, fly higher."

The students spent eight days and seven nights packed with excitement in Australia. After landing at Gold Coast airport, the group visited Gold Coast Airport where they met the Gold Coast Airport Ambassador. It was followed by a visit to the pilot training center -- Air Gold Coast, where pilots start their career with a series of strict training. Students are also encouraged to learn continuously beyond aviation knowledge. They toured Gold Coast City Council as part of the agenda, and had a good chat with the oversea students from China at the Griffith University.

Environmental conservation is one of the key themes of the trip. Australia is famous for its high conservation value. During the tour, students had close encounters with koalas and kangaroos at Currumbin Wildlife Sanctuary. They also got on the Tweed Endeavour Cruises to observe a variety of marine animals. The group had great fun discovering night adventures at Tamborine National Park, excited to find the glow worms deep in the jungle. At the gold beaches and into the ocean, the students completed their first try of surfing and kayaking, also indoor sky diving, all of which are boasted as "must-try" activities in Gold Coast.

The group stopped at Cairns for three days before flying back to Hong Kong. Unforgettable experience into beautiful nature and the exchange of culture was acquired in the rainforest and at Tjapukai Aboriginal Cultural Park respectively.

Keung Kwan Shun from Yan Chai Hospital Lan Chi Pat Memorial Secondary School was one of the nine students. He has a passion for aviation education and has been studying courses in tourism and hospitality. The trip was indeed eye-opening to him and he looks forward to sharing the invaluable experiences of this trip to his students in the future.

Hong Kong Airlines' "Embrace the World" Student Sponsorship Programme was firstly launched in 2014. So far, the airline has sponsored over 2,100 complimentary air tickets to students who outstand in different areas, offering them an opportunity to travel the world and broaden their horizons. Students participating in the Australia tour were from different schools in Hong Kong. All of them had joined the 2016/17 Programme and shared the most exciting stories travelling with Hong Kong Airlines by submitting travel journals. Hong Kong Airlines shortlisted up to 10 outstanding journals and awarded the student writers with an invitation to join the Australia tour. Last year, Hong Kong Airlines also sponsored 10 outstanding students who joined the Programme to visit the Airbus Final Assembly Line in Tianjin, Airbus Beijing Campus and Training Centre, which was the first-ever Hong Kong student tour to Airbus' aircraft manufacturing base in Asia.

Established in 2006, Hong Kong Airlines is a full-service airline firmly rooted in Hong Kong. It has grown remarkably in just ten years with a wide destination network covering 36 major cities across the Asia Pacific region, including Gold Coast, Auckland, Beijing, Shanghai, Taipei, Tokyo, Sapporo, Seoul, Bangkok, Bali and Okinawa. The Company has also signed codeshare agreements with 13 airlines and 70 interline partners. The current operating fleet is made up of 34 Airbus aircraft, consisting of 29 passenger aircraft and 5 freighters. With an average age of around 4.6 years, Hong Kong Airlines operates one of the youngest fleets in the world. Hong Kong Airlines has been awarded the internationally acclaimed four-star rating from Skytrax since 2011. It was also the winner for Asia's Leading Inflight Service in World Travel Awards 2015.

