PARIS, FRANCE -- (Marketwired) -- 02/24/17 -- VITEC, a worldwide leader in advanced video encoding and streaming solutions, today announced it will demonstrate its full range of end-to-end streaming solutions for police, military, and defense applications in Hall 10.0 booth 413 at Enforce Tac 2017. Held March 1-2 at the Nuremberg Exhibition Center in Nuremberg, Germany, Enforce Tac is the trade fair for command, control, and operational equipment used by security agencies.

At the trade fair, VITEC will showcase FITIS (Fully Integrated Tactical IPTV System). FITIS is an integrated full motion video (FMV) solution for capturing, processing, archiving, indexing, managing, and disseminating tactical ISR video and metadata. Designed for rapid deployments and efficient distribution of IP video across LANs and WANs and in any network configuration, it enables real-time playback of tactical and situational awareness imagery, continuous recording and indexing of metadata, and retrieval of vital video assets and analysts' notes. It supports propagation of scenario-specific video imagery in a variety of formats and bandwidth constraints from high-definition ISR footage for analysts to ultra-compressed streams for transmission to tactical units at the edge.

VITEC will also highlight the PX Media Library, a time-saving meta-solution that enables media professionals to seamlessly tag, edit, manage, organize, and share media files. PX Media Library streamlines media management and allows users to take advantage of proven solutions for sports applications, content providers, broadcasters, film festivals, scientific institutes, and government organizations. This open system is easily adaptable to industry-specific workflows. The PX Media Library includes an intuitive user interface along with customizable, easy-to-configure workflows that keep users ahead of the competition by enabling them to stay organized in today's media-crowded world.

Also on display will be VITEC's MGW Ace Encoder and Decoder, the industry's first entirely portable, hardware-based end-to-end 4:2:2 HEVC encode/decode solution. The powerful yet compact MGW Ace encoding appliance provides pristine video quality with its HEVC (H.265) bandwidth-efficient compression as well as legacy H.264 encoding capabilities. With a wide selection of I/Os and low power consumption using VITEC's HEVC compression chip, it's a perfect solution for streaming video, audio, and KLV metadata while in the field or on the move. The MGW Ace Decoder features a robust, portable enclosure suited for field use and provides best-in-class video quality over rich and industry-standard audio/video connectivity. For point-to-point applications, when paired with MGW Ace Decoder, the solution delivers bandwidth-efficient, artifact-free video streaming over any network including the internet with embedded Pro-MPEG FEC or Zixi™ error-correction capabilities. As a result, organizations can affordably stream broadcast-quality 1080p video with up to 50 percent bandwidth savings compared to the H.264 standard.

More information on VITEC's full line of products is available at www.vitec.com.

Visit VITEC at Enforce Tac 2017, Hall 10.0, Booth 413

About VITEC

VITEC is a leading worldwide end-to-end video streaming solutions provider for broadcast, military and government, enterprise, sports and entertainment venues, and houses of worship. Combining broadcasting with live streaming capabilities, VITEC's H.265 (HEVC) and H.264 offering is the most extensive in the market with encoding and decoding appliances, IPTV solutions for desktops and mobile devices, and PCI cards with SDK for integration projects. VITEC's intuitive digital video solutions can be tailored to each customer's unique market needs, delivering easy-to-use technology that ensures high-quality, low-latency HD video, capturing live and recorded events for seamless distribution in a multitude of formats anytime, anywhere, to any device.

Since 1988, VITEC has been a pioneer in the design and manufacture of hardware and software for video encoding, decoding, transcoding, recording, conversion, archiving, and streaming over IP. In keeping with the company's tradition of innovation, VITEC is the first company to bring bandwidth-efficient HEVC compression technology into the field with portable streaming appliances.

All company and product names used herein may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners. © 2017 VITEC

PR Link: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/170223VITEC.docx

Image Link: FITIS: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_FITIS.jpg

PX Media Library: www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC-PX_Media_Library.jpg

MGW Ace Encoder and MGW Ace Decoder: http://www.ingearpr.com/VITEC/VITEC_MGW-ACE-Pair.jpg

Social Media Links:

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/vitec-multimedia

Twitter: https://twitter.com/Vitec_MM

YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/vitecmm

Media Contact:

Peggy Blaze

InGear

Tel: +1 (818) 357-3693

Email: peggy@ingearpr.com



VITEC Contact:

Peer Jambor

Marketing and Communications Manager

Tel: +1 404-320-0110 x123

Email: peer.jambor@vitec.com



